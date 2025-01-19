Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bangladeshi national residing illegally in Pune for 20 years arrested

ByHTC
Jan 19, 2025 06:48 AM IST

Shaikh, currently living in Maharshi Nagar area, was detained on Friday, following the lodging of an FIR at the Swargate police station

The Pune city police have arrested a 34-year-old Bangladeshi national, Ehsan Hafiz Shaikh, who has been residing illegally in India for the last 20 years.

Investigations revealed that Shaikh originally hails from the Mymensingh district of Bangladesh. The police also found mobile numbers of his relatives in Bangladesh on his cell phone. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Investigations revealed that Shaikh originally hails from the Mymensingh district of Bangladesh. The police also found mobile numbers of his relatives in Bangladesh on his cell phone. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Shaikh, currently living in Maharshi Nagar area, was detained on Friday, following the lodging of an FIR at the Swargate police station.

Investigations revealed that Shaikh originally hails from the Mymensingh district of Bangladesh. The police also found mobile numbers of his relatives in Bangladesh on his cell phone.

According to the FIR, Shaikh entered India illegally by crossing the international border in 2004 without proper permission. He allegedly obtained a fake birth certificate from Kolkata with the help of agents, which he then used to acquire other documents, including an Indian passport.

As per FIR, the police during searches at his residence recovered seven Aadhaar cards, two voter ID cards, two driving licenses, seven PAN cards, four passports, nine debit cards, nine credit cards, one universal pass, eight birth certificates, and currency from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar from Shaikh’s residence.

The police also seized his cell phone, SIM cards, business documents, and a house rent agreement. He came to Pune in 2009. He lived and worked at various locations before settling in Maharshi Nagar in 2012, where he opened a garment shop.

The police have booked Shaikh under Sections 318, 336, 338, and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Passport Act and Foreigners Act for further investigation.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On