Bank fraud: Former MLC’s properties to be auctioned for failure to pay dues

PUNE Recovery officer has issued public notice to auction sealed properties of former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Anil Bhosale to pay dues in the case of Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative bank fraud.

Bhosale, housed in Yerawada jail, and others have been accused of siphoning off money from the bank. It is found that there was a cash discrepancy of nearly ₹71 crore. Bhosale’s wife Reshma Bhosale was an elected member with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Pune Municipal Corporation.

The public notice for property auction reads, “Bhosale failed to repay the dues worth ₹66.72 crore which forced the recovery officer to auction his properties.”

The open auction of Bhosale’s properties at Koregaon in Haveli taluka is planned on April 20.