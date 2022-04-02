Bank fraud: Former MLC’s properties to be auctioned for failure to pay dues
PUNE Recovery officer has issued public notice to auction sealed properties of former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Anil Bhosale to pay dues in the case of Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative bank fraud.
Bhosale, housed in Yerawada jail, and others have been accused of siphoning off money from the bank. It is found that there was a cash discrepancy of nearly ₹71 crore. Bhosale’s wife Reshma Bhosale was an elected member with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Pune Municipal Corporation.
The public notice for property auction reads, “Bhosale failed to repay the dues worth ₹66.72 crore which forced the recovery officer to auction his properties.”
The open auction of Bhosale’s properties at Koregaon in Haveli taluka is planned on April 20.
Thane district sees decline in TB cases with area becoming green zone
Thane district has seen a decline in tuberculosis (TB) cases with the district now in the green zone from its previous red zone. Following the State Health Department's analysis related to screening and treatment of TB, Thane District's rural areas were declared to be in the red zone due to poor performances related to TB awareness in February this year. The cases saw a decline after various campaigns and awareness programmes.
CM Bommai: Crime can be controlled if police stops compromising with criminals
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said police should function without compromising with crime and criminals to control crime. Participating in the Police Flag Day celebrations, Bommai said, "Crime can be controlled if the police function without any compromise with crime and criminals. The state government is proud of its police force and I wish the State Police rises to the top spot in the country."
Drugs-on-cruise: Maha govt says DGP to probe NCB witness Prabhakar Sail's death
The Maharashtra government on Saturday said the state police will investigate into the death of Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood superstar's son Aryan Khan. Sail, who was later declared 'hostile' by the NCB, died of heart attack aSail's'is residence in suburban Chembur, police said. Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
PMC to collect ₹50 per day from illegal hawkers for garbage collection
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has started to collect ₹50 per day from hawkers who are doing business illegally on public roads. PMC anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said, “The civic body has started collecting ₹50 per day from illegal hawkers. The standing committee of the PMC had approved this resolution on December 17, 2021, which is now being executed by the administration.”
Mumbai Sessions Court refuses bail to Nigerian national involved in bank fraud
The Mumbai Sessions Court has rejected the bail plea of a Nigerian national allegedly involved in siphoning off ₹5.43 crore of several account holders of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait by creating 78 fake accounts. A total of ₹5.43 crores was transferred to 78 different bank accounts. Michael Okhonko is the mastermind of the crime and used to pay ₹2,000 to every person who helped him open a new bank account.
