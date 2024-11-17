Baramati battle: People will decide future leadership, says Sharad Pawar

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, 84, on Saturday, said the heir to the party will be decided by the people. The veteran politician stated on Saturday that he has left this decision to the public in response to deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar’s comments in Baramati suggesting he would be next in line for leadership after him. Pawar during a rally in Satara said that the Mahayuti alliance have taken the setback in the Lok Sabha elections seriously. It was due to this reason that the Mahayuti came up with the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme. (HT PHOTO)

Baramati in Pune district is the home turf of the Pawar clan and is now seeing a bitter contest between Ajit, who has represented the seat seven times in the past, and his nephew Yugendra Pawar, nominated by Sharad Pawar’s party.

Pawar during a rally in Satara said that the Mahayuti alliance have taken the setback in the Lok Sabha elections seriously. It was due to this reason that the Mahayuti came up with the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme.

“The move was to please the people and give money to them but they have not declared how long this scheme will last. They gave ₹1,500 to 2 crore women, which made them happy. However, despite the scheme the impact won’t be substantial,” he said.

Pawar said the reason behind the insignificant impact of the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme is due to reason of rise in crime against women.

“In Maharashtra in the last two years, there have been 67,000 cases of violence against women and this isn’t a minor issue. Around 64,000 women and girls have gone missing in the state, which includes Nagpur, which is the home of the home minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Mahayuti talk about caring for women, but they are failing to protect them and it will have some impact,” said, Pawar.

Pawar said the farmers are unhappy with the government. “Farmers are suffering as their crops are at risk. In some areas, soybean and cotton are crucial crops, and with high input costs, farmers are frustrated. This frustration is leading to suicides,” he said.