Pune The demand for answers in the plane crash that killed former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and an emotional appeal to preserve his legacy dominated the final day of campaigning for the Baramati assembly bypoll on Tuesday, with top leaders across factions backing deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar.

Baramati bypoll: Calls for probe into Ajit Pawar crash dominate final day as leaders rally behind Sunetra Pawar

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Addressing a rally in Baramati, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated that the truth behind the January 28 crash must be brought out. “The manner in which the accident occurred has everyone demanding the truth. We will not remain silent until that happens,” he said, adding that by voting for Sunetra, people can honour the memory of the late leader Ajit Pawar. The bypoll was necessitated after Ajit Pawar’s death in the crash near Baramati airport, with 22 independents also in the fray.

Earlier in her speech, Sunetra said questions surrounding the incident remained unanswered and called for a thorough and impartial investigation. She said she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, who assured a probe by central agencies. “There will be no compromise. The truth must come out, and if there is wrongdoing, strict action should follow,” she said, while also pledging to carry forward development work initiated by her husband in the constituency he represented eight times.

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{{^usCountry}} At a parallel appeal to voters, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, who shared the dais with Fadnavis and Sunetra Pawar and joined the campaign, invoked both grief and continuity, urging people to elect Sunetra with a decisive mandate. “Even today, it is difficult to believe Ajitdada is no longer with us. The pain will remain,” she said, adding that a record victory would be a fitting tribute. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At a parallel appeal to voters, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, who shared the dais with Fadnavis and Sunetra Pawar and joined the campaign, invoked both grief and continuity, urging people to elect Sunetra with a decisive mandate. “Even today, it is difficult to believe Ajitdada is no longer with us. The pain will remain,” she said, adding that a record victory would be a fitting tribute. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Supriya Sule contested against Sunetra Pawar and emerged as the winner in a high-stakes battle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Supriya Sule contested against Sunetra Pawar and emerged as the winner in a high-stakes battle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sule said, “Ajit Pawar had built Baramati’s identity in Maharashtra and his vision must be carried forward, while assuring support from leaders across parties, including those in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sule said, “Ajit Pawar had built Baramati’s identity in Maharashtra and his vision must be carried forward, while assuring support from leaders across parties, including those in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).” {{/usCountry}}

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Leaders framed the April 23 contest as both a tribute and a test of continuity. Sunetra invoked Ajit Pawar’s “mi kamacha manus” credo, promising to work for the constituency and even proposing a museum to preserve his legacy.

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