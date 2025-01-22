Beed sarpanch murder: Police declare absconding suspect Krishna Andhale wanted accused

The Beed police on Wednesday announced Krishna Andhale, an absconding suspect in the Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, as “Wanted Accused”, officials said. The murder of Deshmukh led to outrage across Maharashtra. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Andhale is the eighth suspect at large with the other seven already in the police net since the murder of Deshmukh on December 9 last year.

Beed Local Crime Branch (LCB) inspector Usman Shaikh issued a media release on behalf of Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Kanwat about the police decision on declaration of Andhale as an absconding accused.

“An FIR has been lodged against Andhale at Kej Police Station in connection with the murder and abduction of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Those who have information about his whereabouts must get in touch with control room or LCB officials or call up the SP directly on his mobile number,” Shaikh said.

The murder of Deshmukh led to outrage across Maharashtra. However, neither Beed police nor the State Criminal Investigation Department-Special Investigation Team (CID-SIT) could locate the accused. On December 31 last year, Walmik Karad surrendered before the CID at Pashan. The police later arrested the other accused after Walmik turned up before the authorities. However, it was known that Andhale was with the arrested accused and managed to give the police a slip. According to police sources, Andhale had been absconding in cases filed against him in the past. CID officials stated SIT teams are still on the trail of Andhale.

Meanwhile, Walmik, arrested under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case, was sent to 14 days judicial custody by the Beed court on Wednesday.

Walmik, an associate of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, was arrested in an extortion case related to the Beed sarpanch murder. Later, a MCOCA case was filed against him.