Beware of ‘property tax agents’: PMC

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has warned citizens against falling prey to “agents” promising to reduce property tax bills, after receiving complaints of fraud. The civic body clarified that no scheme exists to reduce property tax or lower dues. The civic body clarified that no scheme exists to reduce property tax or lower dues. (HT)

Avinash Sapkal, head, PMC property tax department, said, “The civic body has noticed that some citizens are being cheated by people claiming to reduce tax bills or outstanding dues. There is no such provision. These fraudsters are even collecting cash from defaulters under the pretext of settling dues.”

Sapkal said a few citizens have already fallen victim to such illegal activity. “They are misleading people by promising to bring down the regular tax amount as well. PMC has no connection with such individuals, and the civic administration will not take responsibility in cases of cheating,” he said.

In a press statement, the property tax department urged citizens to pay their dues only through official channels—either by visiting PMC citizen facilitation centres or using online payment system.

Meanwhile, officials said that the civic body is focusing on recovering dues from defaulters, as most regular taxpayers had cleared their bills in the first two months of the financial year to avail the five and ten per cent amnesty schemes.