Bharat Bandh fails to evoke any response in Pune

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha sponsored Bharat Bandh on Friday failed to evoke any response in Pune and the rest of western Maharashtra. Most commercial establishments in the city were operating normally while public transport including rail and road remained unaffected by the bandh, for which Congress party extended support.

Most traders and its apex body – Maharashtra traders association – stayed away from the bandh while farmer outfits such as Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana also did not take part in the strike.

Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson said, “All our scheduled trains are running on time and there is no train roko or any kind of disturbance in our train operations across the division.”

Similarly, most shops and traders from Laxmi road, Tilak road, Raviwar peth, Market yard and Tulshi baug in the city were open throughout the day.

At Congress Bhavan, Congress workers led by state executive chief Basavraj Patil observed tone fast and submitted memorandum to Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh demanding repealing of three farm laws.

“The three laws are being opposed by farmers and the Congress party has supported this demand. The purpose of participating in Friday’s Bharat bandh was to oppose these laws,” said Patil.

“We had participated on behalf of the Rashtra Seva Dal in the national strike called by farmers union. The other organizations which were with us are Janata Dal Secular, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), All India Congress party, Pathari panchayat etc. We organized demonstrations under the bridge at Gadital Chowk in Hadapsar,” said Vilas Kirote, one of the senior members of Rashtra Seva Dal.