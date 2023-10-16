Bhim Army worker arrested for ink attack on Patil

PUNE: In a shocking incident, a worker of the Bhim Army has been apprehended for an ink attack on the Minister of Higher and Technical Education of Maharashtra, Chandrakant Patil. The incident unfolded during Patil’s first visit to Solapur on Sunday. The attack on Patil is part of an ongoing series of protests and confrontations within Maharashtra. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Patil, the newly appointed guardian minister of the Solapur district, was scheduled to make an official visit to the area on Sunday. During a public gathering at a local event, the minister was targeted by an individual identified as Ajay Mendergikar, affiliated with the Bhim Army, a social organisation advocating for the rights and welfare of the Dalit community.

Even after the heavy police deployment for the event, Mendergikar managed to bypass security and threw ink at the minister. The ink splattered on Patil’s clothes, leading to a chaotic scene as security personnel immediately detained the accused. Mendergikar threw ink to protest against the policy about the government sector’s Job and contract recruitment.

This incident follows a recent occurrence in which Chandrakant Patil was subjected to targeting in Pune, following his controversial statements about revered figures that ignited widespread outrage and triggered protests throughout the state. The attack on Patil is part of an ongoing series of protests and confrontations within Maharashtra.

