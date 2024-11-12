Bhondve to support Mahayuti candidate Jagtap in Chinchwad  

The Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) has faced a significant blow in the Chinchwad assembly as a key leader and former corporator, Moreshwar Bhondve declared support for Mahayuti’s candidate Shankar Jagatap on Monday. In a major setback to MVA, key leader and former corporator Moreshwar Bhondve declared support for Mahayuti’s candidate Shankar Jagatap. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Within a month of joining the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, Bhondve, a two-time corporator and former city-working president of the NCP-Ajit Pawar faction, switched sides. In 2014, Bhondve contested the Chinchwad assembly election as an independent candidate.

This assembly poll the Chinchwad will witness the fight between the BJP candidate Shankar Jagtap and NCP (SP)’s Rahul Kalate as the Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) candidate.

Bhondve was vying for the Chinchwad assembly seat but decided to leave the NCP due to dissatisfaction with leadership decisions. Along with four other former corporators, Bhondve had previously met deputy chief Minister Ajit Pawar to request that the NCP secure the Chinchwad seat from the BJP as part of the Mahayuti alliance.

Consequently, the alliance between Jagtap and Bhondve increase the challenges for the MVA candidate, Kalate, in the Chinchwad constituency.

Bhondve, said, “I had prepared to contest in the Chinchwad assembly constituency election, but I withdrew after not getting the ticket. However, the development of the Chinchwad Assembly has always been my top priority. I believe that the most capable candidate is Mahayuti’s Shankar Jagtap,” he said.

He further added, “After discussing this with my supporters and taking the opinion of the people in Ravet, I decided to support Shankar Jagtap. Therefore, I appeal to the people of Ravet and Chinchwad Assembly constituency to ensure Jagtap wins by at least a one-lakh vote margin for the overall development of the constituency.”