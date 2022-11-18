Bike-borne robbers snatch 2 phones in Kothrud

A woman’s phone was allegedly snatched by two bike-borne men near Konkan Express hotel on Karve Road on Tuesday, police said. Within moments, the miscreants robbed another man’s phone from the same locality.

Since the local police realised that it was the same snatchers in both crimes, and knew the direction in which they had fled, cops alerted their counterparts in neighbouring police stations. Police said they have collected CCTV footage in the locality to ascertain the identity of the accused.

A case has been registered at Alankar police station under IPC section 392 (Punishment for robbery) and PSI Suryakant Saptale is investigating the case further.

The robbers targeted Sanjana Changedia, a resident of Prabhat Road and Rohan Narke. Changedia, who works for a private firm, said that she was speaking on mobile and was waiting for an auto-rickshaw at around 10 pm on Tuesday when the man struck.

Before Changedia could recover, the same suspect rode around 100 metres and robbed the mobile phone of another man, Narke.

Narke tried to run behind the motorcycle for a few metres before giving up. Over the next two hours, both the victims visited Alankar police station to register an FIR.

“When they described the suspect, it turned out that it was the same person. We immediately launched a chase and alerted other police stations so that he could be caught and wouldn’t target more people in a snatching spree,” said Saptale, police sub-inspector at Alankar police station.