Bikers killed after crashing into electric pole

Two men riding on a motorbike on Saturday midnight, were killed in a road accident in Wakad, Pimpri- Chinchwad.

The two deceased have been identified as Pankaj Ishappa Desai (27) and Rahul Siddharam Desai (25), both residents of Gujar nagar in Wakad.

The incident happened atop the Kalewadi overbridge that connects 16 number with Jagtap dairy.

The two were on a blue coloured Pulsar motorbike registered in the name of the elder man in Solapur.

“They were speeding on the overbridge. There is an electricity pole atop that bridge. Their bike rammed into the cement block under the pole,” said assistant police inspector S Birajdar, of Wakad police station, who registered the case.

As a result of the collision with the cement block, the two men were thrown towards the pole and died on impact, according to police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the police as the family of the two were grieving.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way); 304(a) (causing death by negligence); 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs50) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Wakad police station against the deceased rider.