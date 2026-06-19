Biomedical waste dumped across Katraj Ghat forest prompts cleanliness drive

PUNE: Extensive dumping of garbage, including large quantities of biomedical waste, across forested stretches of Katraj ghat has triggered environmental and public health concerns, prompting plans for a large-scale cleanup drive involving citizens, activists, civic authorities and the forest department.

Mechanised cleaning operations in Katraj Ghat will begin on June 20, followed by citizen-driven cleanliness drive on June 21, wherein nearly 500 volunteers are expected to participate. (HT)

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Vikrant Singh, founder of the citizen-led initiative, Inquilab Jaitay, said, “The Katraj ghat forest is being treated like an open dumping ground. Thousands of kilograms of garbage have been dumped there, including biomedical and medical waste. We have identified 52 chronic dumping spots within a 5 km stretch. Medical waste is scattered across the forest, creating a serious threat to wildlife, the environment and public health.”

Singh said that his team has been working continuously for the last few years to remove the accumulated waste from the forest area. However, indiscriminate dumping has continued unabated, severely impacting the fragile ecosystem.

Singh warned that the onset of the monsoon could worsen the situation significantly. “As rainwater flows through these dumping sites, contaminated waste can spread deeper into the forest and eventually enter Bhilarewadi lake. This lake is linked to water resources used by local residents. If pollution reaches these water bodies, the impact will be far-reaching. Both the forest ecosystem and the water system are under threat,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} After years of raising the issue, authorities have now come together to support a major clean-up operation, Singh said. “We are grateful that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and public representatives have extended their support. Mechanised cleaning operations will begin on June 20, followed by a large citizen-driven cleanliness drive on June 21, wherein nearly 500 volunteers are expected to participate. We appeal to all citizens to join this effort and help protect Katraj ghat for future generations,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After years of raising the issue, authorities have now come together to support a major clean-up operation, Singh said. “We are grateful that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and public representatives have extended their support. Mechanised cleaning operations will begin on June 20, followed by a large citizen-driven cleanliness drive on June 21, wherein nearly 500 volunteers are expected to participate. We appeal to all citizens to join this effort and help protect Katraj ghat for future generations,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, a joint inspection involving the forest department, PMC and other concerned agencies has been scheduled for June 30. Deputy conservator of forests (DCF) Mahadev Mohite said, “We have already installed three CCTV cameras at several locations and three additional cameras will be installed to identify those responsible for dumping waste in the forest. We are also examining the possibility of fencing vulnerable stretches to prevent unauthorised access.”

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Emphasising the need for strict enforcement, Mohite said that cleaning the area alone will not solve the problem. “We can clean the area once or twice but unless we identify and take action against those responsible for dumping the waste, the problem will continue. Forest officials have conducted spot inspections and prepared panchnamas. We will work closely with health authorities and civic agencies to trace the origin of the biomedical waste,” he said.

According to Mohite, crucial evidence may already be available in the dumped material itself. “Medicines and biomedical materials often contain batch numbers and serial numbers. These can help us identify the hospitals, clinics, agencies or authorised biomedical waste handlers associated with the waste. Our focus is not only on cleaning the site but also on fixing accountability,” he said.

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Meanwhile cardiologist Dr Rahul Sawant who visited the site along with Singh on Friday, said, “Biomedical waste includes syringes, needles, tubing, blood-contaminated materials and other medical disposables generated by hospitals and healthcare facilities. Such waste can contain dangerous pathogens and viruses, including HIV and Hepatitis B. That is why there are strict rules governing its collection, transportation and destruction.”

He explained that biomedical waste is usually collected separately and destroyed through incineration to prevent infection and misuse. “What we are seeing here appears to be a blatant violation of those norms. Medical waste from healthcare facilities has allegedly been dumped directly into a forest area. This is highly irresponsible and completely unacceptable. Those responsible must be identified and punished,” Dr Sawant said.

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“A significant portion of this waste eventually reaches Bhilarewadi lake and surrounding water channels. Biomedical waste and associated chemicals can contaminate water resources and pose serious health risks to local communities. I appeal to FDA state commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and all concerned authorities to investigate this matter thoroughly and take stringent action. Strong enforcement is necessary to create discipline and prevent repeated violations. Protecting forests is not just an environmental issue; it is a public health responsibility,” he said.

Rohan Gujarani, a second-year environmental science student, said, “We visit Katraj ghat during the monsoon because it is one of the city’s most beautiful natural spots. Seeing medical waste and garbage dumped in the forest is disturbing. Young people should come forward and participate in the clean-up drive because protecting the environment is everyone’s responsibility.”

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Another citizen, Kiran Pisal, said, “The amount of garbage has grown steadily and many people are worried about its impact on water sources and wildlife. It is encouraging to see citizens and government departments working together. However, strict action must be taken against those who are dumping waste, otherwise the problem will continue.”

The large-scale cleanliness drive scheduled for June 21 is expected to bring together citizens, environmental groups, civic authorities and forest officials in an effort to restore the ecologically sensitive Katraj ghat forest. Authorities hope the exercise will not only remove accumulated waste but also generate crucial leads to identify those responsible for illegally dumping biomedical and other hazardous waste in the area.