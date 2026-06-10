Bishop’s School inaugurates new academic building, honours Cyrus Poonawalla

The Bishop’s School, Camp, on Tuesday inaugurated a new academic building at its Pune campus and honoured distinguished alumni Dr Cyrus S Poonawalla and Adar C Poonawalla for their contribution to the project and their longstanding association with the institution. Cyrus Poonawalla (R), who graced the occasion as chief guest, has contributed ₹22 crore towards the construction of the building. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

Cyrus Poonawalla, who graced the occasion as chief guest, has contributed ₹22 crore towards the construction of the building and announced an additional ₹10 crore donation for the school’s future development.

Addressing the gathering, Cyrus Poonawalla, said, “The Bishop’s School has always stood for excellence in education and character building. The addition of this new academic building will further strengthen the institution’s ability to provide quality education and a conducive learning environment for future generations.”

The new facility has been developed to expand academic infrastructure and create additional learning spaces for students at the Camp campus. The project was undertaken after obtaining necessary renovation and redevelopment approvals from the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB). School authorities said that the building was made possible with the support of Cyrus Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla, both alumni of the institution whose continued association has contributed to its growth over the years.

During the ceremony, Rudolf Woodman, president of The Bishop’s Education Society; and members of the governing body presented silver plaques to Cyrus Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla in recognition of their support for the project. The programme included a welcome address by principal and honorary secretary Shayne McPherson, choir performances, prayers and addresses by school officials. The ceremony concluded with the unveiling of the new building and a fellowship gathering attended by alumni, dignitaries, representatives of the PCB and Indian Army, parents, former staff members, students and well-wishers.

Founded in 1864, The Bishop’s School is among Pune’s oldest educational institutions and has been part of the city’s educational landscape for more than 160 years. The Bishop’s School had earlier dedicated a foot-overbridge on its campus to Cyrus Poonawalla in recognition of his longstanding support to the institution. School officials said that the new building reflects the institution’s commitment to strengthening academic infrastructure while preserving its legacy.