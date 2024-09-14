Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

Tight The Nut Secures ₹2 Crores in Seed Funding Tight The Nut (TTN) raised a total of ₹ 2 crore in a round led by Balmer & Lawrie, COEP’s Bhau Institute and a consortium of CXOs from leading startups. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Tight The Nut (TTN) raised a total of ₹2 crore in a round led by Balmer & Lawrie, COEP’s Bhau Institute and a consortium of CXOs from leading startups. The deal had a strategic backing from IIM Calcutta Innovation Park and IIM Lucknow’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Cell (EIC).

Tight The Nut is leading the digital revolution in the automotive aftermarket. It started with B2B SaaS where they provide the Intelligent Garage Management Solution to unorganised automotive garages so that they become efficient and profitable. TTN grew to 14000+verified garages, with transactions of 9 lakhs+ vehicle owners worth of 476 Crores billed through the system. TTN Garage (SaaS) is a mobile and web app available across India, while TTN Retail works through two dark stores in Pune. “We have this fund in the bank now and we are immediately gearing up for Pre-Series A round”, says Gaurav Sandhya who is co-founder & CFO of TTN.

Festive season hiring up, Pune stands out highest paying city

According to the job portal ‘indeed’ due to the festive season businesses are witnessing a growth in postings for roles like customer care executives, delivery executives, warehouse workers, logistics coordinators. Indeed has reported that customer care roles have seen a 15% rise in postings. Pune stands out as the highest paying city for these roles, offering ₹3,00,648 per year compared to the national average of ₹2,36,015. As companies brace for the festive rush, job seekers can expect lucrative opportunities in these high-demand positions.