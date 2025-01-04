Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

Tulsi Hydraulics and Danfoss Power Solutions join hands to strengthen market presence Tulsi Hydraulics took a major stride forward by partnering with Danfoss Power Solutions, a leading global supplier of mobile and industrial hydraulics as well as electric powertrain systems, to launch India’s first tooling program. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Tulsi Hydraulics took a major stride forward by partnering with Danfoss Power Solutions, a leading global supplier of mobile and industrial hydraulics as well as electric powertrain systems, to launch India’s first tooling program. The official MoU signing event took place at the Danfoss India Innovation Centre (DIIC) in Pune in presence of Pravin Jain, managing director, Tulsi Group, Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, managing partner, Tulsi Hydraulics, Purav Jain, director, and others. This collaboration is aimed at providing OEM customers in India’s western region with superior-quality hose assemblies, enhanced safety, efficiency, and uptime.

Tackling the ever growing cyber threat landscape

According to a report released by Data Security Council of India in collaboration with Sequrite Technologies the enterprise arm of Quickheal, out of the 8.44 million installations, there were 369.01 million malwares detected averaging 702 detections per minute. Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi are the top three regions accounting for 37% of such detections. The report also showed that the healthcare, hospitality, and BFSI are the most targeted sectors. The northern business corridor (Delhi, Rajasthan, UP) contributes to 30% of the total threat detections. Interestingly, Mumbai and Pune that have high business activity account for 13.13% of total detections. But the most vital need in this alarming rise in cyber-attacks and thefts is protection. Vishal Salvi, CEO, QuickHeal Technologies, explains, “Our tools address digital fraud by providing in-depth static and dynamic analysis of files and URLs suspected of being malicious, helping organizations proactively detect and mitigate threats. We do this by analysing malware behaviour in isolated environments while our Malware Analysis Platform (the SMAP) enables businesses to understand how threats operate, develop detection signatures, and prevent future infections.”

Pet Fed organized in Pune

Pet Fed, a pet festival, will be held on January 11 and 12, 2025, at Mayfield Ivy Garden, Aundh-Baner Road. The three-acre carnival will feature a fashion show, security dog show, pet’s got talent, stage activities, and over 100 stalls. The event offers exciting workshops and activities to strengthen the bond between pets and their owners. Tickets are priced at ₹499 for bookings and ₹799 on the ground.