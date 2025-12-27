Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

Infra projects spur real estate growth Tata AutoComp Systems, the automotive components manufacturer, has completed acquisition of the assets of International Automotive Components Group Sweden AB (IAC Sweden), a European automotive component manufacturer specialising in high-quality interior and exterior systems. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Major infrastructure projects such as the Pune Ring Road and the proposed Purandar International Airport are likely to further encourage the city’s real estate market, according to data from property research platform, Magicbricks. Areas aligned with the upcoming Ring Road have emerged as key growth pockets. Localities such as Ambegaon, Hinjawadi, Moshi, Chakan-Chikhali, Pirangut and Wagholi have seen a noticeable increase in buyer interest. Demand has risen by over 15.17% in Hinjewadi and nearly 13.61% in Ambegaon in the past year.

105-acre residential project in Growth Corridor

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), has announced a 105-acre plotted project in the Pune Growth Corridor, with an estimated revenue potential of ₹600 crore. Located close to the upcoming Purandar International Airport, the proposed IT Park and the proposed Inner and Outer Ring Roads, the project will comprise 483 planned residential plots, ranging from 2,000 to 6,000 square feet. Sumit Sapru, CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, “The Pune Growth Corridor is emerging as a key infrastructure-driven market supported by improving connectivity and rising residential demand.”

Tata AutoComp completes acquisition of IAC Sweden

Tata AutoComp Systems, the automotive components manufacturer, has completed acquisition of the assets of International Automotive Components Group Sweden AB (IAC Sweden), a European automotive component manufacturer specialising in high-quality interior and exterior systems. IAC Sweden has an annual turnover of approximately ₹800 million. Under the Tata AutoComp Systems Group, the entity will operate as Artifex Systems AB. This will strengthen Tata AutoComp’s presence in Europe and enhance its partnerships with key European OEMs across passenger and commercial vehicle segments.