Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Airattix secures ₹2.30 crore in pre-series A funding

Airattix, a Pune-based marketplace for storage and parking spaces, has secured a total of ₹2.30 crore in pre-series A funding from a group of angel investors located in India and the US. These funds will be instrumental in facilitating the expansion of Airattix, allowing them to build a team of seasoned professionals for their India offices.

CII organises EXCON 2023 roadshow

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised the EXCON 2023 roadshow in Pune recently, in which various stakeholders from the infrastructure and construction equipment sector participated. EXCON is scheduled to be held from December 12 to 16, 2023, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. The event will highlight leading construction equipment manufacturers as they showcase the adaptability of their machinery and the advancement of construction technologies.

Association of Indian Forging Industry organised ForgeTech India 2023

The Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI) successfully concluded ForgeTech India 2023 recently. Baba Kalyani Chairman and Managing Director Bharat Forge Limited said, “ForgeTech India 2023 highlighted the remarkable strides made by the Indian forging industry, underscoring the industries potential for exponential growth and global recognition. Amidst the dynamic shifts in the manufacturing sector initiated by the Government of India through strategic policy changes, to drive upwards the contribution of the manufacturing sector from the present 16% to 25% of GDP, these will create a thriving environment for innovation and technological advancements and exponential growth within the forging industry.”

Mondelez India partners with NSDC

Mondelez India has partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to empower India’s youth through skill development, for community development through the Shubh Aaramb programme.The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NSDC to empower 660 young individuals across six unique job roles in the districts of Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) and Pune (Maharashtra).

Bergner India organises culinary roadshow in Pune

Bergner India organised a culinary roadshow in Pune with Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna, at select homeware stores. These visits were organised to give an opportunity to retailers and customers to interact with the culinary maestro and to unveil the new product ranges ‘Capri’ Pressure Cooker, ‘Naturally’ Cookware, ‘Walking by Bergner’ Flasks, ‘Acadia’ Jars, and ‘Olive Garden’ Knives. Umesh Guptaa, Director of Bergner India, said, “Our goal has always been to make cooking an enjoyable experience, and these new ranges exemplify our commitment to quality, functionality, and style. We are honoured to have Chef Vikas Khanna join us in this culinary journey, bringing his expertise to our products.”