Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Asian Countries Chamber of Hospitality Industry (ACOHI), the private governing authority of Hospitality Industry of India & Asia, announced its researched product Amrit Food Cart for regulating street food in Pune, Maharashtra, and rest of India. The first cart is licensed and approved to M/S Shinde Chowpatty on Wagholi Bakori Road, after clearing all protocols. Dr Sanee Awsarmmel, chairman ACOHI, said, “It took seven years for us to develop and research this product which is unique and will create revolution on street food like never before. The Amrit Food Cart carefully made keeping the needs of the cuisine, state, preferences, hygiene, safety, customer choice, visions of Indian Government. Due to this innovation India will come forward in the segment of street food in entire Asia.”

Initiative for clean energy-powered livelihood solutions

Powering Livelihoods, an initiative by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and Villgro Innovations Foundation, is calling for applications to extend support to enterprises deploying clean energy-based livelihood innovations. The enterprises selected will receive financial support of up to ₹25 lakh as seed funding to focus on DRE-based non-farm and farm livelihood solutions. The programme offers customised gender-forward incubation, strategic mentoring, and opportunities for Go-To-Market partnerships to broaden market reach. Emphasis is placed on facilitating end-user financing for clean energy solutions, backed by evidence-driven impact creation.

GHRCEM gets NABL accreditation for material testing lab

The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Lab (NABL) granted accreditation for the Material Testing Lab of G H Raisoni College of Engineering and Management (GHRCEM), Pune. The accredited Material Testing Lab at GHRCEM conducts a range of tests on construction materials, including concrete, steel, bricks, and paving blocks. The lab adheres to the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standard, ensuring that the certificates issued are valid for all types of structural agencies under the governments of India and Maharashtra. This endorsement is highly sought by construction industries for the testing of concrete and steel structures.

EKA Mobility & GreenCell Mobility sign MoU to roll out 1000 electric buses

EKA Mobility and GreenCell Mobility announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Under this collaboration, EKA Mobility will supply GreenCell Mobility with 1000 intercity electric buses in 12-meter and 13.5-meter category, in the next few years. The supply of 1000 electric buses are expected to have a large and positive impact on our environment. The associated figures illustrate the potential benefits, estimating annual fuel cost savings of ₹70 crores and the avoidance of 120 lakh gallons of diesel, which is equivalent to growing 15 lakh trees.”