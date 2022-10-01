Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Indospace introduces e-bikes in Chakan

IndoSpace launched e-Bikes in Chakan I as part of its sustainability initiatives on Zero Emissions Day. IndoSpace has partnered with Chartered Bike to introduce e-bikes along with charging stations, specially dedicated for its tenants and employees to commute within the industrial park. These e-bikes would offer tenants, their workforce, and all park visitors a quick, convenient, healthy, and zero-emission commute throughout the park. The e-bikes will be docked at two key locations - the first one will be at the entrance of the park, while the second one will be at a convenient midway point that will make it easy for the customers to access the service by following a few simple steps.

Golfing platform ‘HSBC Golf League’ launched

Benefits-as-a-platform company ‘Thriwe’ in collaboration with HSBC launched an indigenous tech-powered golfing platform ‘HSBC Golf League’ that will enable enthusiasts around the country to play golf with professionals and compete with them at the tournaments, connect with fellow corporate tycoons, track their real-time game scores and much more. The Thriwe powered HSBC Golf League application is available on android devices and will soon be available on IOS. The platform will encapsulate all the required data points and give immediate performance analytics to the golfers for constant improvement. The platform will also include a collection of compelling features like the latest golf updates, exclusive blog posts on how to improve your game, networking features for people to connect with other golfers and junior golf coaching lessons. HSBC Golf League will be a Go To platform for affluent and high-net-worth individuals to connect.

Krsnaa Diagnostics to launch 600 new centres

Krsnaa Diagnostics announced its plans to launch 600 diagnostics centres across India. The company will strengthen its footprint across Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, with the spread across metros, and tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The centres will be equipped to offer specialized services in precision medicine, genetics, genomics, and molecular diagnostics, along with the routine investigations of biochemistry and serology, which are commonly used in routine diagnostics tests. The centres will offer dedicated services for women’s health (hormones/ PCOD), diabetes monitoring, cardiac health, and cancer care.

HDFC Bank to open 207 branches in Maharashtra

HDFC Bank announced its plans to open 207 branches and 80 Smart Banking Lobbies in Maharashtra this financial year. As part of the expansion plan, the Bank will also hire over 3000 employees across the state. Of 207 branches, 90 branches will be opened in metro and urban areas whereas 117 branches will be in semi–urban and rural areas. The Smart Banking Lobbies will be located in 16 Districts – Ahmednagar; Akola; Amravati; Aurangabad; Dhule; Jalgaon; Mumbai; Nagpur; Nandurbar; Nashik; Navi Mumbai; Pune; Raigad; Ratnagiri; Thane; and Wardha. The Smart Banking Lobbies will be operational 24x7.

Satyen Patel appointed trustee of Poona Gujarati Kelvani Mandal

Satyen V Patel, managing director of Sahyadri Industries Limited, has been appointed as the trustee of the Poona Gujarati Kelvani Mandal (PGKM) educational and charitable institution. Patel will be responsible for supporting PGKM’s vision and providing strategic guidance. PGKM is Pune’s 1st NEP 2020-inspired day boarding school- an Ultra-Modern Gurukul to inculcate gurukul-like ethics, values, and principles in tandem with mastery of technology for keeping children at the forefront of modern education. Patel is also currently the President of “Lakshya” - a Rashtriya Khel Puraskar awardee sports NGO.

Taural India named winner of ‘Special jury award – import substitution”

Taural India, an aluminium casting solutions provider announced on Thursday that it was named the winner of the ‘Special jury award – import substitution” at the 5th Annual Session of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) event. The award was conferred by Rajnath Singh, defence minister, the chief guest at the annual session, and felicitated the winners of the second edition of the SIDM Champions Award. The annual session witnessed participation from the top leadership of the ministry of defence, Indian Armed Forces, industry and foreign defence attachés based in India.

Technological University of the Shannon signs MOU with MIT World Peace University, Pune

In light of India becoming the centre stage for ongoing educational developments and cross-border collaborations, the Technological University of the Shannon, backed by education in Ireland, entered into a pact with MIT World Peace University, Pune, to form an institutional partnership recently in Pune, Maharashtra. The collaboration aims at establishing cooperation between the universities within the context of applicable policies and subject to the availability of resources.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Donnacha McNamara- vice-president International Dean, Business and Humanities (TUS), Tapan Panda- pro-vice-chancellor (MIT), and Rahul Karad - Executive President (MIT) at Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University, Pune and will be in effect for five years.