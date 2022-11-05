Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Pune Manufacturing Expo 2022 organised at Auto Cluster

Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) organised the ‘Pune Manufacturing Expo 2022’ from November 7 to 9 at Auto Cluster premises in Chinchwad. MSME-Development Facilitation Office has approved the exhibition for subsidising the participation of micro and small-scale companies under the marketing support scheme of ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises. BB Swain, secretary, ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises, will inaugurate the expo at 10 am on November 7 in the presence of Brig NP Singh, chairman, regional technology node (RTN), HQ Southern Command as the Guest of Honour. The exhibition will be open for business visitors from 10am to 6pm on November 7 to 9. Several concurrent business sessions will take place during the expo at the auditorium of Auto Cluster on three days.

Weber Drivetrain launches manufacturing facility in Chakan MIDC

Weber Drivetrain, a technology-driven EV startup for sustainability, announced launch of its automated manufacturing facility based in Chakan MIDC. Weber Drivetrain is expected to launch its product offering and solutions by December 2022. Co-founded by Prashant Shete and Sachin Jain, Weber Drivetrain has committed a total investment of ₹35 crore in phase 1 for the establishment of a manufacturing unit under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The manufacturing facility will provide products ranging in capacity from 0.25 kW to 4 kW and capable of serving multiple segments such as e-bicycles, e-scooters, and e-motorcycles. “The manufacturing unit will also contribute to the creation of jobs opportunity in the state,” said Shete.

DroneAacharya Aerial Innovations to train 500 pilots

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited, a Pune-headquartered integrated drone ecosystem startup, announced its plans to acquire 100+ new drones as a part of its expansion plan. The company plans to train 500+ pilots and 25 instructors annually starting 2023. Prateek Srivastava, founder and managing director, DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited, said, “We have built a highly skilled and experienced team of trainers, data professionals and sector experts to offer a holistic ecosystem, ranging from learning solutions to services and manufacturing within the first five years of our inception.”

DroneAcharya AI was one of the first private players to receive a DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) certified RPTO (Remote Pilot Training Organization) licence in 2022. Since March 2022, the company has trained more than 180 drone pilots. The company’s courses include drone pilot training, GIS for drones, Python coding, drone building, aeromodelling for kids, drone racing and industry-specific courses for agriculture and disaster management.

GreenCell Mobility receives ISO certifications from TUV India

GreenCell Mobility, offering electric mobility as service platform, has received ISO 9001 (Quality Management System), ISO 14001 (Environment management system), ISO 45001 (Occupation Health and safety) and ISO 50001 (Energy Management system) from TUV INDIA (TUV Nord Group), an international provider of quality certifications. It is one of the first companies in the electric mobility space to have achieved these certifications within six months of commercial operations.

Sumit Mittal, COO and director (finance), GreenCell Mobility says, “This independent recognition demonstrates the group’s commitment through our policies, systems and processes focused on health and safety of all our stakeholders.”

ZS announces second edition of ZS Prize

Global management consulting and technology firm ZS has launched the second edition of ZS Prize - a healthcare innovation award that aims to recognise and celebrate innovative solutions and help them reach their full potential through funding and world-class mentorship. The top 20 ideas from this year’s edition will go through a rigorous four-week mentorship and guidance from ZS leaders for scalability and growth. The top eight teams out of the 20 will present their solutions to the Jury in April 2023 post receiving a two-week additional mentoring to refine their pitch, and the winners receiving the ₹1.5 crore award will be announced. Mohit Sood, regional managing principal, ZS India, said, “The ZS Prize will enable young innovators to create healthcare solutions that have the potential to change the future.”