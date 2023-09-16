Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Pune students win Brillio National STEM Challenge 2023 Four students from Pune schools winners of 2023 Brillio National STEM Challenge announced recently . (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune: Winners of the 2023 Brillio National STEM Challenge, organised by Brillio and STEM Learning, were announced recently which included four students from Pune schools. Pratik Narhari Jagdhane (Smt. S. D. Ganage Prashala Triveni Nagar) and Ashrivada Apppuni Patil, GMHPS Navage won the National Science Model Making Awards; Tanishq Sachin Chavan (Navonmesh Vidyamandir, Chakan) and Ganesh Babu Kamathe (Punarutthan Samarsata Gurukulam, Pune) won the National Tinkering and Engineering Award and National STEM Master Maker 2023 Award. The final was attended by more than 130 students and 40 teachers from 20 schools across 13 states. In the run-up to the final, more than 2,500 students from 20 states were trained in new-age technologies by volunteers from Brillio and STEM Learning.

Pi Green Innovations collaborates with Sterling Generators

Pune: City-based cleantech startup Pi Green Innovations has collaborated with Sterling Generators for retrofit emission control device (RECD) technology which is built on filter-less technology and based on electrostatic precipitation fundamentals. It captures particulate matter (PM) from the engine exhaust with more than 70 per cent efficiency. Sanjay Jadhav, CEO, Sterling Generators Private Limited said, “The newly launched RECD is highly efficient in improving air quality and provides a viable solution for our customers to meet the PM compliance requirement.” Irfan Pathan, founder-CEO, Pi Green Innovations said, “The product is weatherproof, needs minimal maintenance with a simple, efficient, and sturdy construction that provides constant performance and long operational life.”

Unacademy initiative for students in Pune

Pune: Unacademy has announced the third edition of the Unacademy National Scholarship Admission Test (UNSAT) in Pune recently, for IIT JEE and NEET UG Learners. The online/offline test will be held on October 1, 8 and 15. Student can visit https://unsat.unacademy.com.

Programme on retail sector and e-commerce

Pune: Ginesys, a retail technology solutions provider, recently organised a programme in Pune on online growth avenues for the retail sector. The discussion covered importance of strategically priced products tailored to regional markets, recognising the dynamic nature of the retail industry. Shrenik Bhandari, (CEO, Moolchand Mills Private Limited), Vineet Nainwani (managing director, Karveer Creation), Anil Kalra, (MD Shakti Sports & Fitness), Pratik Bhutada, (MD, Atlance) and Avneesh Mishra (CEO Envision) took part.

Ninjacart’s initiative for Pune’s APMC

Pune: Ninjacart, India’s agri-startup that provided technology and data to agriculture ecosystem, has launched its ‘Agri Next’ initiative. As the first phase of the endeavour, it has introduced free public Wi-Fi at APMC in Gultekdi, Pune. Ninjacart has covered 0.36 sq km by deploying 24 routers across 23 distinct locations within the mandi. The facility provides discovery of verified traders, grants access to credit, payment guarantee solutions. Kartheeswaran KK, CEO-co-founder, Ninjacart, said, “We aim to bring digital solutions to streamline discovery and trading throughout the agricultural value chain.”

CyGenica secures USFDA approval for drug

Pune: Biotech startup CyGenica Limited has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for orphan drug designation for their drug conjugate for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), a highly aggressive form of brain cancer.

Job fair for disabled

Pune: Ability Foundation has organised ‘EmployABILITY 2023’ a job fair for candidates with disabilities. The initiative is organised in association with NHRD Chennai, NHRD Pune and Rotary Club of Madras.