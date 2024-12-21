Menu Explore
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 21, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Tata Motors and Tata International launched a vehicle scrapping facility in Pune, while Kinetic Green promotes female workforce initiatives and gender equality.

Tata Motors and Tata International launch vehicle scrapping facility

Tata Motors and Tata International have started a new registered vehicle scrapping facility in Pune. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Tata Motors and Tata International have started a new registered vehicle scrapping facility in Pune. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune: Tata Motors and Tata International have started a new registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in Pune. Named “Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect”, the facility has an annual capacity to disassemble 21,000 end-of-life vehicles with environmentally friendly processes. The RVSF is operated by Tata International Vehicle Applications (TIVA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata International, and is equipped to scrap passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands

Kinetic Green commits to increase female workers

Pune: Kinetic Green recently concluded its “World in A Room” initiative at its Supa plant in Pune showcasing its commitment to diversity through community engagement, plant-level initiatives, and leadership development. The event highlighted programmes like “SheRise” and “SkillHer”, empowering women with internships and specialised training, and announced the launch of Jayashree Firodia Innovation Award to recognise women driving technological advancements. The company stated that it aims to achieve goal gender equality, beginning with a 40% female representation in mid and senior management roles and ensure equal opportunities by filling positions held by women with other women.

