BJP appoints Murlidhar Mohol as Pune LS seat in charge

PUNE Election heads have been chosen by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies as part of their election preparedness. BJP has picked former mayor Murlidhar Mohol as incharge for Pune Lok Sabha seat. (HT)

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP state unit president, said, “The party has appointed election incharges for all the 48 Lok Sabha seats and 288 assembly seats.” The party has mainly appointed former and sitting MLAs and office-bearers.

For the Pune Lok Sabha seat, former mayor Murlidhar Mohol has been appointed as incharge. Baramati Lok Sabha’s responsibility has been given to Rahul Kul.

BJP has appointed Rajesh Pande as incharge for Pune municipal elections. These election heads will play an important role in decision-making ahead of elections.