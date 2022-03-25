BJP delegation’s Delhi visit: Leaders cite ‘health issue’ for Bapat absence
Conflict seems to have emerged within the city unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Purandar airport Issue.
Pune MP Girish Bapat was conspicuous by his absence when the BJP delegation met aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia over the proposed Pune international airport at Purandar and expansion of Lohegaon airport.
BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik, former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and party leader Rajesh Pande met the central minister with the help of former minister Prakash Javadekar.
Mulik said, “We invited Bapat to Delhi, but he was unable to join us due to health issues.”
Meanwhile, Bapat on Friday visited the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building and took review of the 24x7 water project.
A BJP leader on anonymity said, “If Bapat was unwell, how can he call and attend meetings related to Lohegaon airport and 24x7 water project at PMC?”
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics