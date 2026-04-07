Pune: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have demanded a formal probe into drainage projects completed under the previous administration. They have called for the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the work and ensure accountability for any irregularities. BJP demands inquiry into drainage works during previous administration tenure

Between 2022 and 2025, there were no elected members, so the decisions were taken by the civic administration.

BJP leaders Ujwal Keskar and Suhas Kulkarni said, “During the administration tenure, every year they spent ₹750 crore. Apart from that, the administration had spent ₹900 crore on the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project. The PMC received ₹280 crore for addressing the urban flood from the central government. Despite spending a huge amount on the drainage system, the city is facing waterlogging, similar to what we faced in the last week during heavy rainfall.”

Keskar said, “The administration ruled in the PMC for the last four years. They did a lot of work and appointed various consultants. Despite the city facing waterlogging. We demand the appointment of the ad hoc committee to do the work carried out over the last four years.”

They said, “Almost ₹4,500 crore was spent on drainage works.” Even in the future, the budget for drainage works had been planned in the merged villages. Given this background, we need to cross-check whether the work has been done on the ground. Is there any technical problem while laying the drainage lines?”