BJP releases civic poll manifesto for Pune, promises tax waivers, big-ticket infrastructure projects

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, promising property tax waivers for small homes owner economically weaker section, travel concessions, and a slew of large infrastructure projects, including a ₹44,000 crore capital investment plan and ₹32,000 crore worth of underground roads. Questions were also raised over the feasibility of implementing mega infrastructure projects worth over ₹76,000 crore, given that PMC’s annual budget is around ₹10,000 crore. (HT)

Senior BJP leaders Murlidhar Mohol, Chandrakant Patil and Madhuri Misal, along with the city’s BJP MLAs, unveiled the manifesto, which also includes free PMPML travel for senior citizens above 75 years, concessional fares for women on Metro and PMPML buses, and a waiver of property tax for houses and flats measuring below 500 square feet.

Addressing the media, Mohol said the party’s track record in Pune justified its promises. “What we promise, we deliver. We promised Metro, equal water distribution and riverfront development, and we have delivered. Now we want to take Pune to a new level, and we are confident that citizens will once again choose the BJP,” said another senior leader Chandrakant Patil who was also present.

Asked about the BJP’s 2017 ‘Smart Pune’ pitch and whether the city had actually become ‘smart’ during the party’s tenure, Mohol said, “The Smart City scheme was limited to specific areas such as Baner and Balewadi, but added that work had been carried out across the city.”

“What we promised in the last manifesto, we have completed most of the works,” he said, though he did not directly respond to a question on why the Smart City Mission was discontinued by the Centre.

Questions were also raised over the feasibility of implementing mega infrastructure projects worth over ₹76,000 crore, given that PMC’s annual budget is around ₹10,000 crore. Responding to this, Mohol said funding for these projects would come from the state and central governments. “PMC may plan these projects, but funds will be arranged with the support of the state and Centre,” he said.

Mohol further said that BJP’s presence in power at the Centre, state and civic levels had helped Pune secure major projects. “Because the BJP was in power at all three levels, Pune received support for Metro projects, 1,000 electric buses, river rejuvenation works, the Ring Road, land acquisition for the proposed Purandar airport and the Chandni Chowk redevelopment,” they said.

Key promises:

Property tax waivers for houses below 500 sq ft

Concessional tickets for women on Metro, PMPML buses

Free PMPML travel for senior citizens above 75 years

Free annual health check-ups for citizens above 30 years

Development of a Bharat Mandapam on 40 acres near Pune airport

Extension of the Khadakwasla–Kharadi Metro line up to the airport

Adata centre near the Mumbai–Pune Expressway

Encroachment-free footpaths

Strict action against illegal flexes and banners

Completion of 15 town planning schemes

Induction of 4,000 electric buses

Conversion of amenity spaces into green zones; and development of all city lakes to position Pune as a ‘lake city’.