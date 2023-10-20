News / Cities / Pune News / BJP succeeded in splitting political family, but people will take right decision: Rohit Pawar

BJP succeeded in splitting political family, but people will take right decision: Rohit Pawar

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 21, 2023 05:02 AM IST

Banners have come up in Khadakwasla area announcing a poll battle between MP Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency

Pune: MLA Rohit Pawar, who is part of the Sharad Pawar faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said that though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to split the political family of Pawars in Maharashtra, the electorate will take the final call. The NCP witnessed a dramatic split after Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government of chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The NCP leader said that all family members attended the 60th birthday function of Ajit Pawar’s wife recently. (HT PHOTO)
The NCP leader said that all family members attended the 60th birthday function of Ajit Pawar’s wife recently. (HT PHOTO)

Banners have come up in Khadakwasla area announcing a poll battle between MP Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Speaking to the media in Pune recently on the development, Rohit said, “It is just ifs and buts, and too early to make any comment as the picture is not clear. The political clash between Sunetra and Supriya will be fought on ideologies. Political parties contest polls on agenda and our plan is still in the premature phase.”

The NCP leader said that all family members attended the 60th birthday function of Ajit Pawar’s wife recently.

“I missed it, but my parents were present,” he said.

One of the leaders close to Ajit Pawar on condition of anonymity said, “He will not personally like to have elections within the family. But, as an alliance partner, will have to pick a candidate against Supriya Sule. The scenario will be clear once the poll dates are announced.”

Meanwhile, after Ajit joined the state government, the presence of his wife Sunetra Pawar and their son Parth Pawar at political functions has increased.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out