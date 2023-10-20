BJP succeeded in splitting political family, but people will take right decision: Rohit Pawar

Pune: MLA Rohit Pawar, who is part of the Sharad Pawar faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said that though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to split the political family of Pawars in Maharashtra, the electorate will take the final call. The NCP witnessed a dramatic split after Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government of chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The NCP leader said that all family members attended the 60th birthday function of Ajit Pawar’s wife recently. (HT PHOTO)

Banners have come up in Khadakwasla area announcing a poll battle between MP Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking to the media in Pune recently on the development, Rohit said, “It is just ifs and buts, and too early to make any comment as the picture is not clear. The political clash between Sunetra and Supriya will be fought on ideologies. Political parties contest polls on agenda and our plan is still in the premature phase.”

The NCP leader said that all family members attended the 60th birthday function of Ajit Pawar’s wife recently.

“I missed it, but my parents were present,” he said.

One of the leaders close to Ajit Pawar on condition of anonymity said, “He will not personally like to have elections within the family. But, as an alliance partner, will have to pick a candidate against Supriya Sule. The scenario will be clear once the poll dates are announced.”

Meanwhile, after Ajit joined the state government, the presence of his wife Sunetra Pawar and their son Parth Pawar at political functions has increased.

