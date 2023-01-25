BJP to have talks with MVA regarding unopposed election for Chinchwad and Kasba bypolls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to initiate discussion with opposition parties for unopposed election for Chinchwad and Kasba Peth assembly constituencies. BJP leaders said the discussion will begin on Wednesday even as party is ready to face elections.

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday held meeting for Chinchwad assembly by election. All the BJP’s leaders and late MLA Laxman Jagtap’s wife Ashwani and brother Shankar Jagtap were present for the meeting.

After the meeting, Patil said, “We took the review for Chinchwad bypoll. We will try to have unopposed elections for both Chinchwad and Kasba Peth. For this we will speak with NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.”

Bypolls at Kasba and Chinchwad assembly segments were necessitated due to death of sitting MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap.

“It is true that many BJP members expressed willingness to contest election from Chinchwad but we will speak with them and ask them that this is not the time to ask ticket,” said Patil.

According to senior party leaders, BJP is likely to field a member of the Jagtap family.

Patil said, “As per the BJP’s policy, state level leaders short list the candidates and final decision will come from the central government. So, in both Kasba Peth and Chinchwad same process would be followed.”

While speaking with reporters Laxman Jagtap’s brother Shankar said, “The family members are willing to contest the bypolls and we came here for the meeting to ask ticket.”

There are two views in Chinchwad. Some party workers are in favour of giving ticket to late MLA’s wife Ashwini while some workers asking ticket for Shankar Jagtap as he use to handle party unit for last many years and has good experience in politics.

Political sources said that in Chinchwad, party would think to give ticket to Jagtap’s family members only and party will ask the family to decide the candidate within them.