BJP wants former corporators to regularly visit PMC and take up civic issues
PUNE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Chandrakant Patil has instructed party office-bearers and former corporators to daily visit the municipal corporation office even as their tenure is over and the civic body is currently being governed by an administrator. Patil has asked former mayor Murlidhar Mohol, standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane and leader of the House Shrinath Bhimale to remain present at the corporation during office hours.
Patil was addressing the BJP’s 500 selected candidates on Monday evening when the party published its five-year report card.
“Tenure of elected members ended in the first half of March. Many elected members did not visit the municipal corporation after their tenure was over. Why are you people are not going to the corporation? You are former corporators and citizens of the city and therefore should visit PMC daily and ensure that officers are doing their work,” Patil said.
PMC general body’s five-year term is over and civic elections are yet to be announced due to Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation issue. Earlier this year, the legislative assembly and legislative council passed two bills which would lay the grounds for the postponement of local body elections in Maharashtra till OBC reservation is restored.
Patil said, “As corporators, they used to follow up civic works. Now the same work should continue. Even mayor, standing committee chairman and leader of the House should remain present at PMC for at least six to seven hours.”
Patil asked former corporators and party’s office-bearers to visit prominent people in the city like doctors, advocates, journalists and other citizens and hand over the BJP’s report card to spread awareness about the party’s activities.
-
UP reports 203 fresh Covid-19 cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 203 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of the active Covid-19 cases to 1,316, according to the Health Department data.
-
Pune district reports 25 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 25 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths and 215 are active cases. Pune city reported 15 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,352 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported six new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,491 and the toll stood at 3,627.
-
PIL seeks NIA probe into Malda blast; more crude bombs recovered in West Bengal
A public interest litigation has been filed in the Calcutta high court on Tuesday seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency into Sunday's blast in West Bengal's Malda district in which five children were injured. Meanwhile, one person was injured on Tuesday when he was trying to remove some garbage in the area. Later police recovered six crude bombs from the area. The matter is likely to be heard later this week.
-
Mumbai, Pune account for 80% of Covid active cases in state
Pune: Two districts in the state, Mumbai and Pune, account for 80% of Covid active cases in the state. The sudden surge of virus cases has affected only the two districts as most others continue to report zero new cases and zero active Covid cases. Of the 929 active cases in Maharashtra, 739 are from Mumbai and Pune as per the state health records.
-
Mercury touched 40.1 degrees Celsius in Pune 3 times in April
PUNE Despite the scorching heat, Pune in April has been relatively cooler than expected. Since the beginning of April, mercury levels have touched 40.1 degrees Celsius only on three occasions as per data furnished by the India Meteorological Department. On April 7, April 8, and April 26 this year, Shivajinagar reported day temperatures of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Other parts of the city like Chinchwad and Lavale reported day temperatures higher than 41 degrees Celsius.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics