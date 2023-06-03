Under PM Modi’s leadership BJP will win over 350 seats in 2024 polls: Javadekar

Expressing confidence that BJP will get over 350 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given India stability and development as well as welfare and dignity to the poor. Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar (HT FILE PHOTO)

His remarks came during a press conference on Friday organised to highlight achievements of the Modi government in the past nine years.

“The people’s faith in PM Modi is our greatest strength and we strongly believe that the BJP will get over 350 seats and NDA will get over 400 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said in Modi’s leadership the country had seen the politics of positive development under which benefits were provided irrespective of caste, creed, region, gender, and voter inclination.

Bomb blasts that took place frequently between 2004 and 2014 had stopped, Left Wing Extremism was on the decline and peace was prevailing in the North East, he asserted.

India was the world’s fastest growing major economy at 7 per cent, while the figure was 2-4 per cent for nations like the United States of America and China, he said.

The Modi government provided free vaccines to 100 crore people during the Covid-19 pandemic and free rations for 35 months to 80 crore citizens, the former union minister said.

Stone pelting had stopped after Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was scrapped, he claimed

When asked about high fuel prices, he said India was not self dependent in the sector and has to import 90 per cent of its requirement.

“After the Ukraine-Russia war, fuel prices soared across the world. The entire world is insisting that PM Modi play a key role in ending the war. After that happens, everyone will see the results. Just wait and watch,” he added.