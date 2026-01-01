BJP workers protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar over ticket distribution

Tensions flared within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday, as party workers protested against the alleged unfair allocation of tickets for the upcoming municipal elections. The agitation escalated, with protesters blocking leaders’ vehicles, vandalising property, and reportedly attempting self-immolation. During the protest, vehicles of senior BJP leaders, including former Union Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad, were blocked, causing disruption in the area. (HT PHOTO)

Sources said a large group of disgruntled workers gathered outside the party’s central campaign office soon after the candidate list was announced. Protesters accused the leadership of favouring select individuals over loyal grassroots workers and demanded an immediate review of the ticket allocation.

One worker said, “I have been working for the party for the last two decades. My name topped the party survey, but the ticket was given to the MLA’s PA.”

Cabinet minister Atul Save's car was vandalised and covered with black cloth as a symbolic act of protest.

Tensions peaked when one worker allegedly attempted self-immolation by pouring petrol on himself, citing injustice in ticket allocation. Police and party workers intervened in time, preventing a fatal outcome.

Police were deployed outside the BJP office to control the crowd. Senior party leaders met with protesters in an effort to pacify them. While some workers later dispersed, resentment continues to simmer within the local unit.

The incident underscores deep internal dissent within the BJP in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ahead of the civic polls. Political observers say such unrest could pose challenges for the party’s election campaign if grievances are not addressed promptly.