BJP’s Pune LS candidate Murlidhar Mohol to file nomination tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Pune Lok Sabha candidate Murlidhar Mohol will file his nomination form on Thursday in the presence of Mahayuti leaders after a public rally at Khanduji Baba Chowk near Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk. Murlidhar Mohol (HT FILE)

Sandeep Khardekar, BJP campaign coordinator, said, “Chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar would remain present when Mohol files the papers and the leaders will address people at Deccan area.”

As the public rally is planned at Khanduji Baba Chowk, traffic could be disrupted in the area.

The rally would start at 9.30 am from Kothrud and conclude at Khanduji Baba Chowk. After the public gathering, Mohol will file the nomination form at the district collectorate.

Meanwhile, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Pune candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, accompanied by other candidates of the alliance from Pune district, filed the nomination form last week.