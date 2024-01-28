 Blood centres asked to provide units to Thalassemia daycare centres - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Blood centres asked to provide units to Thalassemia daycare centres

Blood centres asked to provide units to Thalassemia daycare centres

ByVicky Pathare
Jan 29, 2024 06:08 AM IST

Thalassaemia is a hereditary blood disorder in which the body produces less haemoglobin than normal levels

In a huge relief to Thalassemia patients, the district civil surgeon has asked all blood centres in the Pune district to regularly provide a specified number of units every month to blood centres linked to the Thalassemia daycare centre, said the officials.

Thalassemia patients face tough times whenever there is a blood shortage. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Thalassemia patients face tough times whenever there is a blood shortage. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Thalassaemia is a hereditary blood disorder in which the body produces less haemoglobin than normal levels. Due to this, patients require lifelong blood transfusions with at least one unit of blood within a maximum of 20 days. However, Thalassemia patients face tough times whenever there is a blood shortage.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, the district civil surgeon, informed seven blood centres have been asked to provide blood to 22 Thalassemia daycare centres located in the Pune district.

“The blood centres are obligated to provide free blood to people suffering from Thalassemia, haemophilia, sickle cells, or any other blood disorder who require repeated blood transfusions,” he said.

As per officials, the directions come following a circular issued by the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) last week, directing all private and government blood centres to allocate a specified number of blood units every month to blood centres linked with Thalassemia daycare centres.

Dr Nisha Teli, blood transfusion officer, Metro Blood Bank, Aundh, said, the blood centres have to transfer the specified blood unit made after coordination with the Blood Transfusion Officer of the Thalassemia Day Care Centre.

“The specified quantity should be transferred in 2 lots, once in fortnight after mutual discussions between both the centres. The transferred blood units should comprise at least 3 different blood groups of only Packed Red Blood Cells. The transferred blood units should have a collection date not earlier than 15 days from the date of the transfer,” she said.

The receiving blood centre should ensure that the blood units received from the transferor blood centre are utilised only for Thalassemia patients and in case of any emergency if such units are used for other patients, the same should be immediately replenished.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On