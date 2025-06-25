Bodies of talathi, teenage girl found in valley, suicide suspected 

The bodies of a 40-year-old village talathi and a 17-year-old girl were found at the foot of a cliff in the Junnar area of Pune district, with police suspecting that it was a suicide. When a search was carried out in the valley, the two bodies were found at a depth of about 1200 feet. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Ramchandra Sahebrao Pardhi, posted as talathi or revenue official at Shrigonda in Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra, and Rupali Kuthal, who belonged to Junnar tehsil, were suspected to have jumped off a cliff in Ambe-Hatvij, said a police official on Tuesday.

Local villagers thought that something was wrong when Pardhi’s car remained parked near the top of the cliff for three to four days, and a pair of slippers were found nearby.

When a search was carried out in the valley, the two bodies were found at a depth of about 1200 feet.

A rescue team retrieved the bodies from the spot.

While the girl’s family had complained to Junnar police ten days ago that she had been abducted, Pardhi too had been missing for the past few days, and his wife had lodged a complaint at Topkhana police station in Ahilyanagar district. No suicide note has been found, he said, adding that a further probe was underway.