Bombay HC directs PMC to expedite land acquisition for unused Wakad-Balewadi bridge following PIL

The Bombay high court (HC) has ordered the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to expedite the process of land acquisition for the unused Wakad-Balewadi bridge following a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding that the severe traffic woes faced by over 2.5 lakh residents daily be eased. Despite being completed in 2018-19 at a cost of ₹31 crore, the Wakad-Balewadi bridge remains unused due to pending land acquisition. Acquisition of 200 square metres of private property near the bridge has stalled the project, forcing commuters to take an eight kilometre detour via the national highway, exacerbating traffic congestion and increasing the risk of accidents. The HC took note of the grievance of the residents raised in the PIL and directed the PMC and other respondents to take immediate action for land acquisition and opening of the bridge. (HT)

The matter was heard on April 9, 2025 and the order was uploaded on April 15 by the bench constituted by chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice M S Karnik. The HC took note of the grievance of the residents raised in the PIL and directed the PMC and other respondents to take immediate action for land acquisition and opening of the bridge.

The order states, “The petition pertains to the construction of Balewadi-Wakad bridge. The petitioners contend that though the bridge is ready, the same has not been put to use as some portion of the land is yet to be acquired. An affidavit in reply is filed on behalf of respondent number 1, the PMC, spelling out the reasons for the delay. The affidavit in reply states that budgetary provisions pursuant to the general body resolution and entire file, including survey and maps, has been forwarded to the land acquisition department by the department of the PMC vide order dated April 7, 2025. It is further stated that considering the urgency, the land acquisition department has also been requested to complete the necessary formalities and submit the proposal with a request to acquire the portion of the land that has not come under the possession of the PMC.”

“Learned APP to communicate this order to the concerned authority of the land acquisition department. The authority is expected to immediately consider the proposal and complete the relevant formalities so that the portion of land in question is acquired at the earliest. The process be expedited,” the order states.

Advocate Satya Muley who represented the petitioners in the PIL argued that the neighbourhoods of Baner and Balewadi under the PMC are separated from the neighbourhoods of Wakad, Kaspate Wasti etc. under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) by the Mula River. Since the past two decades, both the neighbourhoods have grown exponentially in population, construction, and commercial development.

Many people residing in Wakad work in Baner, Balewadi and vice-versa and are now dependent upon a very long and faraway route which forces them to pass through the Mumbai-Bangalore highway. A bridge over the Mula River connecting Balewadi, Baner and Wakad was sanctioned jointly by the PMC and PCMC in 2013.

The PMC further submitted that the corporation has made provision of ₹25 crores for land acquisition and a proposal dated February 24, 2025 has also been approved by the standing committee (through the administrator) vide resolution number 2050 dated March 20, 2025.

Considering the urgency due to the hearings at Bombay HC, the general body (through administrator) approved the proposal on the same day, and a resolution number 513 was passed on the same day namely March 20, 2025.