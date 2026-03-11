Bombay HC extends RTE application deadline to March 18

Following a directive from the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, the Maharashtra Directorate of Primary Education has extended the deadline for submitting online applications under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, for the 2026–27 academic year. The court said the Government Resolution dated February 12, 2026, was inconsistent with the RTE Act and constitutional provisions. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

​A division bench of Justice Anil S. Kilor and Justice Raj D. Wakode ordered a three-day extension after noting that the online system must reflect the court’s stay on certain restrictive clauses introduced in February.

​The court said the Government Resolution dated February 12, 2026, was inconsistent with the RTE Act and constitutional provisions. It emphasised compliance with Section 12(1)(c) of the Act and the precedent set in Akhil Bharatiya Samajwadi Adhyapak Sabha & Ors. vs State of Maharashtra, allowing applicants to seek schools within a 3-km radius of their residence.

​As March 10 was the original deadline, the bench ruled that parents should have sufficient time to submit applications after system updates.

​Following the order, Director of Primary Education Sharad Gosavi issued a notice confirming the extension. The online portal will now remain open until March 18, 2026.

​The move benefits parents seeking admission for children under the 25% quota for disadvantaged and weaker sections in private unaided schools. The state has been directed to update the system to ensure admissions comply fully with the RTE Act.