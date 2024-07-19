Bombay HC stays demolition at Vishalgad Fort

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government and police to ensure no structure is demolished around the Vishalgad Fort in Kolhapur during monsoon and directed Shahuwadi police inspector to remain present before the court and explain about police action taken against those involved in the violence. A mob hurled stones at police personnel and damaged properties during an anti-encroachment drive at the fort on July 14, leading to the registration of cases against 500 people and the arrest of 21 others. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Violence erupted after some right-wing supporters, who had come from Pune, were stopped at the base of the fort in view of prohibitory orders.

A division bench of judges BP Colabawalla and Firdosh P Pooniwalla was hearing a petition against the alleged demolition of illegal structures at Vishalgad fort by Kolhapur district administration where houses of minority community at Gajapur and business establishments at the fort were attacked by right wing groups. The petition was filed by Ayub Usman Kagadi through his lawyer advocate SB Talekar.

Government pleader PP Kakade assured the court that according to the state government’s circular, no residential premises of any person in the Vishalgad Fort area will be demolished, whether they are petitioners or otherwise, during the rainy season.

“We record your statement that you will not demolish till September, and if the same is breached, we will not hesitate to send the officer behind bars. We make it clear that if we find any structure demolished from today, commercial or household, we will come down heavily on your officers/authorities,” the court said.

The bench also directed the senior inspector of the Shahuwadi police station to remain present before it on July 29 to inform about the action taken by the police against those involved in the violence.

“Who is in charge of the law-and-order situation in Vishalgad? We would like the senior inspector of the said police station to come before us,” the court said.

Advocate SB Talekar said, “A day-light attack on the hapless poor minorities and vandalisation of their properties including the roof over their heads was unknown to the socio-cultural fabric of the state of Maharashtra. What is most unfortunate is corrupting the minds of youth and using them for political ends. Such a thing, if not arrested soon, would lead to disintegration of the society. In present day times, judiciary is the last bastion of people’s faith to uphold the constitutional values such as brotherhood and fraternity.”

