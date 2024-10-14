Bopdev Ghat gang rape case: Two accused last located in UP

Pune police on Sunday informed that two accused in the Bopdev Ghat gang rape case were lastly located in Uttar Pradesh and teams of Pune police are tracking them. On Friday Pune police arrested Chandrakumar Kanojia (20) from Dindori in Madhya Pradesh. On Saturday the case was handed over to the Crime Branch and they are searching for two other accused in this case. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On Saturday the case was handed over to the Crime Branch and they are searching for two other accused in this case. Speaking to Hindustan Times, a senior police officer from the Crime Branch said, “The remaining two accused are constantly moving. As per technical analysis, their last location was somewhere in Uttar Pradesh. Our teams are following them and soon we will arrest them.’’

He said that the arrested accused Kanojia confessed that they were involved in this gang rape case. After the crime, all three were on the run. But Kanojia returned to Pune and landed in the police net. However, his two associates are still on the run and police are following them, he added. On Saturday, Kanojia was produced in the court and the court granted him police custody till October 15.

While demanding the police custody of the accused, the Police requested in the court that a medical examination of the arrested accused needs to be conducted, and a DNA report must be obtained.

After the arrest of the accused from Yewalewadi, the Kondhwa police presented the accused in the District and Sessions Court in Shivajinagar on Saturday. During this hearing, assistant public prosecutor Vijay Singh Jadhav argued that the accused has a criminal record, and his other accomplices are still at large.

The court was informed that further investigation was needed regarding their whereabouts and that efforts would be made to arrest them.