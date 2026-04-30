Borghat accounts for most expressway mishaps; Missing Link project expected to improve safety

Data from the Highway Safety Patrol (HSP) reveals that more than half of all accidents on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway over the past three years have occurred on the 10-km Borghat stretch between Amrutanjan Point and Khalapur, making it the most accident-prone section of the corridor. Frequent traveller Bipin Gandhi said driving through Borghat is often stressful due to sudden braking and heavy vehicle movement. (Hindustan Times)

Officials and traffic experts say the much-awaited Missing Link project, scheduled to open on May 1, could significantly reduce accidents and fatalities by diverting light vehicles away from the hazardous ghat section.

HSP figures show that in 2023, 106 of the 154 accidents on the expressway occurred in Borghat, accounting for 39 of the 65 deaths that year.

In 2024, the expressway recorded 191 accidents, 108 of which occurred in Borghat. The stretch accounted for 42 of 90 deaths and 51 of 143 serious injuries.

In 2025, 91 of the 187 accidents occurred in Borghat, leading to 39 of 68 deaths. The situation worsened further in the first three months of 2026, when 35 of 36 accidents on the expressway were reported in the same stretch. Of the 13 deaths during this period, nine occurred in Borghat, along with 12 of the 16 serious injuries.

Officials said the stretch is particularly vulnerable due to steep gradients, sharp curves, and long descending slopes, which become especially hazardous when mixed traffic, fast-moving cars and slow-moving heavy vehicles share the same carriageway.

Superintendent of Police (Highway Traffic) Tanaji Chikhale said the Borghat stretch has long been one of the most dangerous sections of the expressway.

“A major concern has been the interaction between fast-moving passenger vehicles and slow-moving heavy vehicles, which often leads to risky overtaking, sudden braking and loss of control. With the Missing Link becoming operational, we expect a significant shift of light vehicles away from this stretch, reducing traffic density and minimising conflict points,” he said.

Officials said the Missing Link project is designed to ease pressure on Borghat by providing an alternative alignment for cars and buses, reducing congestion and improving traffic flow through the difficult terrain.

Traffic expert Tanmay Pendse said accident data over the years highlights indiscipline among heavy vehicles and excessive braking on steep slopes as key causes of fatal crashes.

“The Missing Link project offers an opportunity to separate traffic streams. If light vehicles shift to the new route and heavy vehicle movement is regulated more effectively on the existing ghat stretch, accident frequency and severity can be drastically reduced,” Pendse said.

A senior Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation official said the project aims not only to reduce travel time but also to improve road safety.

“By easing the traffic load on the Borghat section and offering a better-engineered route with safer gradients and alignment, we expect a visible decline in accidents and fatalities,” the official said.

Regular commuters have also welcomed the move. Frequent traveller Bipin Gandhi said driving through Borghat is often stressful due to sudden braking and heavy vehicle movement.

“This new route will make travel much safer,” he said.

Another commuter, Akshay Jugdhar, said congestion and accidents are common in the ghat section.

“A separate route for cars will reduce both travel time and the risk of mishaps,” he added.