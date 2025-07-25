Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Both sides of Sinhagad rd flyover will be opened for public by Aug

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 05:30 am IST

Pune Municipal Corporation aims to open the Fun Time Cinema side of the new flyover by mid-August, easing traffic on Sinhagad Road.

The Pune Municipal Corporation plans to open the Fun Time Cinema to Vitthalwadi side of the new flyover by mid-August. Currently, the last phase of work is going on.

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP and project department head Deenkar Gojare visited the site recently to take stock of the ongoing work. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)
PMC had earlier opened the Vithalwadi to Fun Time Cinema (Inamdar Chowk) side on May 1. Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP and project department head Deenkar Gojare visited the site recently to take stock of the ongoing work.

Prithviraj BP said, “The work of the flyover is in progress. Due to the rainy season, some work is taking longer to finish, but PMC hopes the flyover would be ready by August. Once open, it will help to bring down traffic on Sinhagad Road as people would be able to use both sides of the flyover.”

The additional commissioner also reviewed the Sun City to Karvegar connecting bridge on Mutha river.

The PMC had approved the flyover on Sinhagad Road at the cost of 118 crore. The work started in September 2021. The total length of the flyover is 2.5 km and it is the longest flyover in the city. The PMC has also started work on rams and concreting work below the flyover.

