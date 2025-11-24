Boy, 15, injured in leopard attack in Khed tehsil

Adding to concerns over mounting leopard sightings and attacks across Pune district, a boy, 15, was injured in a leopard attack in Khed tehsil Saturday evening. The boy, who sustained a serious head injury and deep scratches on his hand, survived the attack and is currently stable. Earlier during Diwali, a leopard had been sighted here leading to similar trapping efforts but the animal could not be captured. (HT)

According to officials from the Junnar forest division, the incident occurred at around 6 pm on Saturday, November 22, when Yash Ganesh Bhondve, 15, was playing outside his home in Bhondve Vasti, Nimgaon village. Suddenly, a leopard hiding in the dense grass nearby pounced on him. Yash shouted for help and managed to break free from the big cat’s grip. Hearing his cries, the villagers rushed to the spot, forcing the leopard to flee into the fields. Yash was immediately taken to the rural hospital in Khed, where he received treatment.

Forest officer Gulab Muke said, “The boy is in stable condition now. As per protocol, the department has increased monitoring in the area. Two cages and trap cameras have been installed, and thermal drone surveillance will also be conducted tonight.”

The Khed incident is the latest in a series of leopard sightings and attacks across Pune in recent weeks that have triggered panic among residents and sparked strong public demand for a long-term solution to the escalating human–leopard conflict.

Now a leopard sighted in Aundh

Meanwhile, a separate leopard sighting near the RBI staff quarters and Sindh Society in Aundh early Sunday morning prompted an immediate alert in the urban neighbourhood. Teams from the Pune forest department and RESQ Charitable Trust launched a coordinated search operation to track the animal.

Deputy conservator of forests (DCF) Mahadev Mohite confirmed, “A leopard was sighted near the RBI staff quarters and Sindh Society early this morning. Teams are on the ground, fully equipped to track and safely capture the animal. All societies and residents have been alerted to stay vigilant.”

The leopard has not been spotted since around 4 am on Sunday but officials will carry out thermal drone monitoring at night as a precaution.