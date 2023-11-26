Boy leaks obscene photos of girl after she refused to have a relationship with him

The Parvati Police have registered a case against a 26-year-old man from Satara for allegedly uploading obscene photos and videos of a girl after she refused to have a relationship with him, said officials. The accused, identified as Adesh Anil Badgade (26), a resident of Pachagani in Satara district, reportedly took revenge on the victim by sharing her explicit images on social media without her consent.

The police accordingly booked the accused under IPC sections 354(d), 500, and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and further investigation is underway. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident unfolded on November 23, when the girl rejected Badgade’s proposal to have a relationship with him.

Angered by the girl’s refusal, the accused repeatedly called and disturbed her, threatening to kill her and himself if she did not agree to his wish. Shocked by the proceedings and the breach of her privacy, the victim reported the incident to the Parvati Police on Saturday, November 25, prompting them to take swift action.

The police accordingly booked the accused under IPC sections 354(d), 500, and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and further investigation is underway.

