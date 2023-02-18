Two cases of sexual abuse of minors reported in 2 days

Navi Mumbai: Two cases of sexual abuse of minors have been reported in two different police stations of Navi Mumbai.

In the first case, a five-year-old girl was raped by a 14-year-old boy from her neighborhood. After the case was registered on Wednesday by the Uran police, the boy was detained and sent to a juvenile home.

“The boy lured the girl by offering her chocolate and took to the backyard of the house wherein he sexually abused her. Later, the girl told her mother about the incident. The mother approached the police. The boy has been booked under the charge of rape under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO),” Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police, Zone II, said.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man was arrested for raping his 14-year-old step daughter in Vichumbe village in Panvel. On Thursday, the girl, a class 9 student, complained of stomach ache. Her mother took her to a hospital where the girl was found to be pregnant. The girl revealed to her mother about the sexual abuse by her stepfather.

Khandeshwar police were alerted about the incident and a case was registered against the stepfather. The accused was preparing to abscond when the police nabbed him.