Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Two cases of sexual abuse of minors reported in 2 days

Two cases of sexual abuse of minors reported in 2 days

mumbai news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 01:03 AM IST

Navi Mumbai: Two cases of sexual abuse of minors have been reported in two different police stations of Navi Mumbai

HT Image
HT Image
ByRaina Assainar

Navi Mumbai: Two cases of sexual abuse of minors have been reported in two different police stations of Navi Mumbai.

In the first case, a five-year-old girl was raped by a 14-year-old boy from her neighborhood. After the case was registered on Wednesday by the Uran police, the boy was detained and sent to a juvenile home.

“The boy lured the girl by offering her chocolate and took to the backyard of the house wherein he sexually abused her. Later, the girl told her mother about the incident. The mother approached the police. The boy has been booked under the charge of rape under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO),” Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police, Zone II, said.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man was arrested for raping his 14-year-old step daughter in Vichumbe village in Panvel. On Thursday, the girl, a class 9 student, complained of stomach ache. Her mother took her to a hospital where the girl was found to be pregnant. The girl revealed to her mother about the sexual abuse by her stepfather.

Khandeshwar police were alerted about the incident and a case was registered against the stepfather. The accused was preparing to abscond when the police nabbed him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out