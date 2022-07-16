Brain-dead woman gives new lease of life to four in Pune
Pune: Well-coordinated efforts at multiple levels, including Command Hospital, ensured that four severely-ill patients receive a new lease of life after the family of a 34-year-old woman, who was declared brain dead, consented to donate her organs.
A young woman was brought to Command Hospital (Southern Command), (CHSC), in “the last stages of her life after an unfortunate event”. On admission, her vital brain signs of life were absent. After discussion with the transplant coordinator of the hospital, the family desired that her organs be donated, according to Defence public relations officer.
After the necessary clearances, the transplant team at CHSC, zonal transplant coordination centre (ZTCC) and Army organ retrieval and transplant authority (Aorta) transplanted kidneys into two serving soldiers of the Indian Army, eyes were preserved at eye bank of CHSC-Armed Forces Medical College and liver was given to a patient at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, between the night of July 14 and early morning hours of July 15, the defence release said.
-
Shiv Sena sacks ex-minister Shivtare for anti-party activities
Shiv Sena on Saturday sacked former minister of state and ex-MLA for anti-party activities. Shivtare was the Sena MLA from Purandar in Pune district. Shivtare said, “When party MLA's rebelled from Shiv Sena and went to Guhati, I supported them. Even before forming the government, I had announced to be with Eknath Shinde.” Shivtare blamed party spokesman Sanjay Raut for this rebellion led by Eknath Shinde. Pune district is mainly dominated by NCP.
-
Auto with deity sticker, partial num plate: How cops found Brazilian woman’s lost passport
Mumbai: By scanning footage of over 40 CCTVs between Goregaon and Kurla over the course of two days, the police were able to find the bag of a distressed 23-year-old Brazilian woman that contained valuables like her passport, other documents and iPad. The woman had forgotten her bag in an auto-rickshaw. The Brazilian woman, Marine Leo, had approached the Dindoshi police on Wednesday night. Two days later, an FIR was lodged based on her complaint.
-
Shiv Sena stakes claim to opposition leader’s post in legislative council
Mumbai: Shiv Sena has staked its claim to the post of leader of opposition in the state legislative council with former transport minister and Uddhav Thackeray confidante Anil Parab as the frontrunner. This is also meant to pre-empt any split in the party's MLCs by the faction in the party led by chief minister Eknath Shinde. Sena has 11 members in the council and the support of an independent (Kishore Darade).
-
D-company tried to procure AK-47 rifles from Russia to carry out attacks in India: Witness
Mumbai: Gangsters Chhota Shakeel and Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anis Ibrahim had placed an order for purchasing 40 AK-47 rifles with a Russian intelligence agent, but the deal didn't go through after the agent was informed that the weapons would be used to carry out attacks in Mumbai and Kashmir, a close aide of Dawood's nephew has revealed in his statement before a Mumbai court on Friday.
-
Mahacargo generates ₹100 crore revenue for loss-making MSRTC
Mahacargo, the transport service arm of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation for ferrying goods, parcels and packages, has earned revenue of Rs 100 crore with the Pune division accounting for Rs 2.39 crore since the service was launched in May 21, 2020. The transport service generated record revenue despite being shut for four months during the MSRTC employees' union strike. Currently, MSRTC has a fleet of 1,124 trucks under its 33 divisions across Maharashtra.
