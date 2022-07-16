Home / Cities / Pune News / Brain-dead woman gives new lease of life to four in Pune
Four severely-ill patients received a new lease of life after the family of a 34-year-old woman, who was declared brain dead, consented to donate her organs. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 11:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: Well-coordinated efforts at multiple levels, including Command Hospital, ensured that four severely-ill patients receive a new lease of life after the family of a 34-year-old woman, who was declared brain dead, consented to donate her organs.

A young woman was brought to Command Hospital (Southern Command), (CHSC), in “the last stages of her life after an unfortunate event”. On admission, her vital brain signs of life were absent. After discussion with the transplant coordinator of the hospital, the family desired that her organs be donated, according to Defence public relations officer.

After the necessary clearances, the transplant team at CHSC, zonal transplant coordination centre (ZTCC) and Army organ retrieval and transplant authority (Aorta) transplanted kidneys into two serving soldiers of the Indian Army, eyes were preserved at eye bank of CHSC-Armed Forces Medical College and liver was given to a patient at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, between the night of July 14 and early morning hours of July 15, the defence release said.

Saturday, July 16, 2022
