Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bremen Chowk to E-Square flyover to open for public from May 1

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 29, 2025 07:50 AM IST

Part of the Bremen Chowk to E-Square flyover on Ganeshkhind Road will be operational from May 1, said Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole on Friday

PUNE Part of the Bremen Chowk to E-Square flyover on Ganeshkhind Road will be operational from May 1, said Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole on Friday.

Part of the Bremen Chowk to E-Square flyover on Ganeshkhind Road will be operational from May 1, said Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole on Friday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Part of the Bremen Chowk to E-Square flyover on Ganeshkhind Road will be operational from May 1, said Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole on Friday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

“The flyover work is still in progress. As briefed by the administration, one side of the flyover between Bremen Chowk and E-Sqaure will open for public use from May 1,” he said.

“It is expected that the flyover work towards Raj Bhavan and Baner will be complete by August this year,” he said.

As the work of Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro and multilevel flyover work is in progress at the University Chowk, citizens are facing a lot of trouble with daily commuting.

Shirole said, “During the assembly election, I raised various issues related to Pune city. Also, around 10,000 cameras are not functioning properly in the city. I pointed out the issue and the Chief Minister promised to frame the policy to do regular maintenance of the CCTV cameras.”

News / Cities / Pune / Bremen Chowk to E-Square flyover to open for public from May 1
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On