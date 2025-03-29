Bremen Chowk to E-Square flyover to open for public from May 1

PUNE Part of the Bremen Chowk to E-Square flyover on Ganeshkhind Road will be operational from May 1, said Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole on Friday. Part of the Bremen Chowk to E-Square flyover on Ganeshkhind Road will be operational from May 1, said Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole on Friday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

“The flyover work is still in progress. As briefed by the administration, one side of the flyover between Bremen Chowk and E-Sqaure will open for public use from May 1,” he said.

“It is expected that the flyover work towards Raj Bhavan and Baner will be complete by August this year,” he said.

As the work of Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro and multilevel flyover work is in progress at the University Chowk, citizens are facing a lot of trouble with daily commuting.

Shirole said, “During the assembly election, I raised various issues related to Pune city. Also, around 10,000 cameras are not functioning properly in the city. I pointed out the issue and the Chief Minister promised to frame the policy to do regular maintenance of the CCTV cameras.”