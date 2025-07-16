Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
Burglars strike bank, fail to break safe; minor detained

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 07:40 AM IST

The incident was reported at a branch of Canara Bank on July 13. The accused targeted the bank as it was closed on Sunday

Two thieves and their minor accomplice broke into a bank in Manjari Khurd late Sunday night, but failed to open the safe. Police detained a minor allegedly involved in the crime on Tuesday, said officials.

They entered the bank by breaking the lock with a screwdriver. Once inside, they tried to open the bank’s safe, but could not break it. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The incident was reported at a branch of Canara Bank on July 13. The accused targeted the bank as it was closed on Sunday. They entered the bank by breaking the lock with a screwdriver. Once inside, they tried to open the bank’s safe, but could not break it. Later, they scattered documents around the rooms and fled, according to the police.

Bank manager Shubham Sharma filed a complaint at the Wagholi Police Station on Monday after he found the break-in next morning.

Police began investigation by checking CCTV footages and increased patrolling in the area.

Acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch Unit 6 of the Pune city police laid a trap and detained a minor involved in the bank robbery attempt from cremation ground in Manjari on Tuesday.

The juvenile confessed to his involvement in the crime along with two others. Police have seized a cutter machine and other equipment used to execute the robbery from his possession.

