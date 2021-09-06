Home / Cities / Pune News / Burglars strike house of two nephews of former MLA in Pune, steal valuables worth 53 lakh
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Burglars strike house of two nephews of former MLA in Pune, steal valuables worth 53 lakh

PUNE: The Pune police are on a lookout for three suspects for stealing valuables worth 53 lakh from homes of two nephews of ex-MLA Rambhau Moze
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 09:33 PM IST

PUNE: The Pune police are on a lookout for three suspects for stealing valuables worth 53 lakh from homes of two nephews of ex-MLA Rambhau Moze.

Gold and cash worth 53 lakh was reported stolen from the houses of nephews of a former legislator, Rambhau Moze, on Monday.

“We are on the lookout for three suspects who had arrived on motorbikes,” said assistant inspector Sameer Karpe of Yerawada police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Raju Manohar Moze (50) of Sangamwadi area of Yerawada. The two houses which were hit belonged to the complainant and his brother, both of whom had gone out of station over the weekend.

Among the stolen valuables is gold and silver jewellery, cash, and clocks, according to the complainant.

A case in the matter was registered at Yerawada police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.