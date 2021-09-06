Burglars strike house of two nephews of former MLA in Pune, steal valuables worth 53 lakh

PUNE: The Pune police are on a lookout for three suspects for stealing valuables worth ₹53 lakh from homes of two nephews of ex-MLA Rambhau Moze.

Gold and cash worth ₹53 lakh was reported stolen from the houses of nephews of a former legislator, Rambhau Moze, on Monday.

“We are on the lookout for three suspects who had arrived on motorbikes,” said assistant inspector Sameer Karpe of Yerawada police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Raju Manohar Moze (50) of Sangamwadi area of Yerawada. The two houses which were hit belonged to the complainant and his brother, both of whom had gone out of station over the weekend.

Among the stolen valuables is gold and silver jewellery, cash, and clocks, according to the complainant.

A case in the matter was registered at Yerawada police station.