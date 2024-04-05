Busy Shankar Sheth Road in Pune poses risk to commuters

A speeding state transport (ST) bus hitting three-four two-wheelers near Seven Loves Chowk on Shankar Sheth Road on April 1 has once again underlined the need for better traffic management at the busy stretch. The accident spot near Seven Loves Chowk on Shankar Sheth Road. (HT PHOTO)

As per the information given by the Pune traffic police department, five fatal accidents and 35 seriously injured cases have been reported at the chowk area from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

“As my shop is located on Shankar Sheth Road, I rushed to the spot where the accident took place around 12.30 pm on Monday and found two persons seriously injured and rushed to a nearby hospital. The speedy bus had hit two-wheelers. In fact, a team of traffic police department had survey the stretch a few months back, but no changes have been implemented regarding vehicular movement till date,” said Atul Jain, member of a citizen forum group that covers the locality.

Another citizen Kedar Mane said, “The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the traffic police department should take steps to streamline traffic at the busy stretch.”

Shankar Sheth Road is a major road that connects Swargate to Camp, Fatimanagar and Hadapsar areas.

Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “We will study the traffic volume on the stretch and take appropriate steps.”