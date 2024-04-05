 Busy Shankar Sheth Road in Pune poses risk to commuters - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Busy Shankar Sheth Road in Pune poses risk to commuters

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 05, 2024 06:22 AM IST

As per the information given by the Pune traffic police department, five fatal accidents and 35 seriously injured cases have been reported at the chowk area from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024

A speeding state transport (ST) bus hitting three-four two-wheelers near Seven Loves Chowk on Shankar Sheth Road on April 1 has once again underlined the need for better traffic management at the busy stretch.

The accident spot near Seven Loves Chowk on Shankar Sheth Road. (HT PHOTO)
The accident spot near Seven Loves Chowk on Shankar Sheth Road. (HT PHOTO)

As per the information given by the Pune traffic police department, five fatal accidents and 35 seriously injured cases have been reported at the chowk area from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“As my shop is located on Shankar Sheth Road, I rushed to the spot where the accident took place around 12.30 pm on Monday and found two persons seriously injured and rushed to a nearby hospital. The speedy bus had hit two-wheelers. In fact, a team of traffic police department had survey the stretch a few months back, but no changes have been implemented regarding vehicular movement till date,” said Atul Jain, member of a citizen forum group that covers the locality.

Another citizen Kedar Mane said, “The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the traffic police department should take steps to streamline traffic at the busy stretch.”

Shankar Sheth Road is a major road that connects Swargate to Camp, Fatimanagar and Hadapsar areas.

Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “We will study the traffic volume on the stretch and take appropriate steps.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Busy Shankar Sheth Road in Pune poses risk to commuters
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On