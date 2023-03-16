By March end, 2.6 K govt vehicles older than 15 years to be scrapped in Pune

In a major decision taken by the state government, all the old vehicles above 15 years, will be scrapped before June. In March, the state government will scrap at least 4,000 vehicles across government bodies.

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Of these 4,000 vehicles, 2,600 are in Pune district. These include PMPML and MSRTC buses and other government department vehicles.

Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport office at Pune RTO said, “For the past few days we are focused on carrying out the legal process to scrap 2,600 old government owned vehicles in Pune district. These majorly include pubic transport buses, however, there is a legal procedure to be followed.”

Earlier this year in the state cabinet meeting the ‘Central Government’s Scrappage policy for old vehicles’ was approved and was scrapping yards were formed across the state.

“As per the old vehicle scrapping policy, all the old vehicles private or government owned can be scrapped after 15 years. So first we are first scrapping the government owned vehicles on priority as March end is the target. The process will be done under Pune RTO,” added Bhor.

Meanwhile the state government is planning to increase the green tax on above 15-year-old vehicles soon and strict checking will be done across RTO’s in the state, while heavy fines will be charged against violators of pollution control standards.

A senior MSRTC official from the Pune division requesting anonymity said, “There are hundreds of old ST buses in the division which are older than 15 years. Some are older than 20 years and are still running. Now, as the state government has made a strict scrapping policy, we will also scrap old buses.”