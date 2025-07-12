Maharashtra: Pune hotel manager booked after cockroach found in woman’s soup

PUNE: The manager of a hotel located in the Camp area of Pune city has been booked following a complaint lodged by a woman that she found a cockroach in the soup served to her at the hotel. Ashwini Shirsat, 31, a resident of Dapodi, had visited the hotel with her family for dinner on June 16 when she discovered a cockroach in her soup. (Pic used for representation)(Unsplash)

The complainant, Ashwini Shirsat, 31, a resident of Dapodi, had gone to the hotel with her family for dinner on June 16 when the incident occurred. Before the meal, they were served soup in which Shirsat claimed to have found a cockroach. She immediately confronted the hotel staff, but was allegedly met with indifference and a dismissive attitude. Shirsat then lodged a formal complaint with the Lashkar police station following which the police registered an FIR against the hotel manager Aman Hussain Shaikh, resident of Azad Nagar in Bhiwandi.

The police said that the hotel management had failed to maintain hygiene standards, thereby endangering the customers’ health. “We have roped in a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officer in this case. Based on the officer’s report on Thursday, we have filed a case and further investigation is underway,” said the officer.

A case has been filed at the Lashkar police station under sections 125 and 271 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway. The authorities have reminded hotel and restaurant owners to strictly follow food safety norms and maintain cleanliness to prevent such hazards.